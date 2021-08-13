Two men killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Washington County

Two men are dead after separate motorcycle crashes this week in Washington County.

South Glens Falls resident Keith A. Hill, 40, died on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle down an embankment off Patten Mills Road in Fort Ann. Gerald J. Loeber, 69, of Whitehall, died after being ejected from his motorcycle on Thursday on County Route 17 in Hartford.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes.

Police received a call on Sunday that Hill had left on motorcycle ride by himself. Friends and family became concerned when they did not hear from him and deputies began to re-trace his intended route on Patten Mills Road, according to a news release.

Hill was located at about 9:21 p.m. at the crash site, which police said was well off Patten Mills Road and down an embankment.

A portion of Patten Mills Road was closed while the crash was being cleared. West Fort Ann Fire Department, Fort Edward EMS and Fort Ann EMS assisted at the scene.

Police said Loeber was traveling northeast on his three-wheeled motorcycle, when he lost control. He veered off the roadway and was ejected, according to a news release.

Loeber was pronounced dead at the scene.