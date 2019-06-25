WHITE CREEK — A traffic stop on River Road on Monday led to the arrest of two men for possessing a loaded, unregistered handgun, police said.
State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding just before 5 p.m., and determined the driver had no driver's license and a small amount of marijuana, authorities said.
A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun, for which neither occupant of the vehicle had a state permit, police said.
That led to felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon against both the driver, Johnny A. Falu, 19, of Troy, and Shaquan D. Duncan, 20, of Albany, according to State Police.
Both men were arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail, but both had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
State Police said the men told them they were fishing in the area, but troopers asked that anyone with information as to their activities call them at 518-692-3015.
