Two men accused of fraudulently getting cash for items returned to Lowe's

QUEENSBURY — Two men from Central New York have been arrested after police said they used stolen identification to obtain money for items they returned to the Lowe’s store in Queensbury.

In October, state police received a report of a larceny at the store. The investigation revealed that Jacob W. Pope, 38, of Rome, and 38-year-old Utica resident Matthew R. Dryer had fraudulently returned multiple items using a stolen New York state driver’s license, police said.

They signed for the items under the name of the stolen license, police said. The returned items were valued at $576.

Pope and Dryer are also accused of stealing ceiling vans valued at $920.

Dryer was arrested on Monday and charged with felony counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, third-degree burglary and first-degree falsifying business records.

Dryer and Pope were charged with misdemeanors of fifth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.

Both men are currently in jail on unrelated charges.