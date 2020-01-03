Two 'major' heroin dealers sentenced

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls couple who police said were major heroin dealers were sentenced Friday to 9 years each in prison.
Family members of a woman who died from an overdose and who are awaiting word on a possible homicide prosecution watched from the court gallery.
Michael H. Stockwell, 40, and his 40-year-old girlfriend, Jill M. Hurley, made no apologies Friday as they came before Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan for sentencing, both blaming addiction for their decision to sell opioids.
Each faced a range of between 9 and 11 years in prison, based on their guilty pleas last month to two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. They sold 120 bags of a heroin/fentanyl mix during a police investigation last spring. A day after the second sale, they were arrested with 450 bags of the drugs.
Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is significantly more powerful than heroin.
Washington County Assistant District Attorney Devin Anderson told McKeighan the couple were "drug lords" who were "poisoning the boys and girls, sons and daughters of Washington County." He asked McKeighan to impose the maximum sentence of 11 years.
Hurley called her plea deal "unfair" and asked to withdraw her guilty plea. McKeighan rejected the request.
McKeighan imposed the nine-year term, citing the lack of prior criminal record for both defendants.
The sentencing occurred two years to the day after the opioid overdose death of 40-year-old Queensbury resident Angela Dean, and a large contingent of Dean's loved ones were on hand.
Stockwell and Hurley were the last two people known to be with Dean at a Moreau motel, and they are believed to have sold drugs to her hours before she was found dead. Family members submitted a statement to the Washington County District Attorney's Office under the victims impact statute.
Dean's sister, Judy Viger, wrote that Stockwell and Hurley knew Dean had just completed a rehabilitation program and praised her progress on Facebook four days before her Jan. 3, 2018 death. Her family said she became addicted to prescription painkillers after an injury, then turned to heroin.
Viger called them "terrorists" for continuing to sell opioids even after the death of a friend from the drugs.
"They went there and preyed upon her weakness and most vulnerable moment and sold her what killed her, heroin/fentanyl," Viger wrote. "It almost makes it worse to know it wasn’t just some dealer off the streets who didn’t know Angie, but people who claimed to be her friends."
"While I remain hopeful they will be charged federally with her death, I am happy and I find comfort knowing these two are off the streets in our community. Just maybe we saved someone else's family from having to bury their beloved child," she added.
Neither Stockwell nor Hurley has been charged in connection with the death, but police and federal prosecutors are continuing to investigate whether a federal prosecution can be initiated.
A number of opioid dealers have been prosecuted in federal court in Albany for overdose deaths in recent years. Federal laws are viewed as more favorable for holding drug dealers accountable for deaths.
