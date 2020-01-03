Two 'major' heroin dealers sentenced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McKeighan imposed the nine-year term, citing the lack of prior criminal record for both defendants.

The sentencing occurred two years to the day after the opioid overdose death of 40-year-old Queensbury resident Angela Dean, and a large contingent of Dean's loved ones were on hand.

Stockwell and Hurley were the last two people known to be with Dean at a Moreau motel, and they are believed to have sold drugs to her hours before she was found dead. Family members submitted a statement to the Washington County District Attorney's Office under the victims impact statute.

Dean's sister, Judy Viger, wrote that Stockwell and Hurley knew Dean had just completed a rehabilitation program and praised her progress on Facebook four days before her Jan. 3, 2018 death. Her family said she became addicted to prescription painkillers after an injury, then turned to heroin.

Viger called them "terrorists" for continuing to sell opioids even after the death of a friend from the drugs.