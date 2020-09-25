Two local teen baseball players test positive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two local baseball players who played games over the weekend have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first known case was a Hudson Falls High School student who tested positive late Tuesday, the day before he was supposed to have in-person school.

Hudson Falls has broken the high school into two groups, each of which attends for two days in a row and then stays home for virtual school for the rest of the week.

That schedule meant that, although the student was contagious over the weekend, he did not have a chance to infect anyone at the school on Monday and Tuesday.

Washington County officials believed Friday that a second player had tested positive, but the person turned out to be unrelated to the team, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

A player who lives in Warren County tested positive, according to Warren County Health Services.

The Hudson Falls student played on two travel baseball teams, both of which played games at stadiums in the area last weekend, Wickes said. The student is believed to play on just one of the travel baseball teams.

“They were at Joe Bruno Stadium in Rensselaer County one day, and at another stadium another day,” Wickes said.