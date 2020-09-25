 Skip to main content
Two local teen baseball players test positive
Hudson Falls High School

Seen here is a high school classroom in the Hudson Falls school district, rearranged to satisfy social-distancing requirements. A high school student has tested positive for coronavirus, but was not at school in the last six days due to the school district's plan for reducing the spread of the virus. The student plays baseball, and two other players are now infected as well.

 Courtesy photo

Two local baseball players who played games over the weekend have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first known case was a Hudson Falls High School student who tested positive late Tuesday, the day before he was supposed to have in-person school.

Hudson Falls has broken the high school into two groups, each of which attends for two days in a row and then stays home for virtual school for the rest of the week.

That schedule meant that, although the student was contagious over the weekend, he did not have a chance to infect anyone at the school on Monday and Tuesday.

Washington County officials believed Friday that a second player had tested positive, but the person turned out to be unrelated to the team, said Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes.

A player who lives in Warren County tested positive, according to Warren County Health Services.

The Hudson Falls student played on two travel baseball teams, both of which played games at stadiums in the area last weekend, Wickes said. The student is believed to play on just one of the travel baseball teams.

“They were at Joe Bruno Stadium in Rensselaer County one day, and at another stadium another day,” Wickes said.

Public Health has not released the names of the two teams. Contact tracers have personally contacted each player who was exposed.

The travel team includes players of high school age from multiple counties.

Baseball practice and games are allowed under current state rules, as long as the players stay in the Capital Region or its contiguous counties.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

