Two local students to get chilly for a good cause

HUDSON FALLS — Derek Call and Bryce Reynolds beamed as they heard the latest total their softball team, Bryce's Bashers, had raised for the Polar Plunge in Lake George on Saturday.

The cousins and Hudson Falls High School students are excited to participate in the 15th annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics of New York, and Bryce's team has raised $12,472 as of Thursday night.

"Last year, I went in twice," Reynolds said in his Special Olympics Summer Games shirt. "My goal is to go underwater three times this year."

This will be the boys' 11th time braving the frigid waters of the lake for a cause they both say they have supported since before they can remember. They said they are most excited to raise the money, but Call said he also appreciates "watching people freeze their butts off."

"Our parents did it (the plunge) for a long time and then one year we just said we wanted to do it," said Call, who has encouraged his football team to donate in the name of Bryce's Bashers.

Bryce's Bashers began three years ago, but has quickly gained the recognition of the community.

"When we first started it was amazing for us," added Reynolds.

Their family has held an annual softball tournament in August for 10 years, but the boys have both participated in different unified sports teams over the years. Unified teams welcome athletes of all ability levels and encourage teams of people with and without physical or mental disabilities.

Reynolds is also a member of the South Glens Falls Diamond Dawgs softball team, which placed third in the Special Olympics Fall Games in Glens Falls last month. Call proudly wore a Diamond Dawgs Coach Derek warm-up jacket as they spoke about the record-breaking Fall Games, which brought 1,500 athletes to the area.

"We won first place last year," Reynolds shared.

He is currently focused on floor hockey and bowling before looking ahead to spring basketball. Reynolds and Call have both participated on both the unified and varsity bowling teams.

Over the summer, the duo was invited to represent Special Olympics New York at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, as participants in a Youth Leadership Experience, or YLE.

Call said the experience allowed them to interview other participants at the games and the pair was also invited to give a speech in front of the crowd about what it meant to them. Reynolds was most excited to share in the sightseeing that the trip also allowed for, including a trip to Animal Kingdom inside Disney World.

Reynolds says having unified sports available to him and his family "is amazing."

"The competition it provides and the work of the helpers and the athletes coming together just makes everything so much better," Call added.

As one of the leaders of the football team, Coach Brett Watkins tasked Call with rallying his teammates to raise an additional $1,000 for Reynolds' plunge.

"I want nothing to do with that freezing cold water," Watkins said. "But if the players help Derek raise the extra money, I will do it."

Donations can still be made to Bryce's Bashers and other teams raising funds for the Special Olympics New York on the 2022 Polar Plunge website.

The cousins will be joined by 20 others on the team representing Bryce's Bashers, but Bryce himself has yet to be outdone with over $6,000 raised under his name alone, the largest donation of all the registered plungers.