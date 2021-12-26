Two local residents die of COVID

Officials in Warren and Washington counties on Sunday reported two new deaths from COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services said a person in their 60s who had lived at home before contracting COVID died in the hospital. The person had been vaccinated, but had a history of comorbidities, officials said in a news release.

Warren County has had 105 residents die from COVID infections.

In Washington County, officials said in a Sunday evening statement: “We are saddened to report an additional COVID-19 related death of a 54-year-old member of one of our communities. Our lost resident had been hospitalized and was vaccinated earlier in December, however was not two weeks post vaccination prior to being diagnosed with/testing positive for COVID-19.”

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 33 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 56 recoveries.

A total of 522 active COVID cases were being monitored as of Sunday, with 509 of them involving mild illness.

Twelve Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday. One vaccinated patient was in critical condition and the remainder have moderate illness. One person was moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Nine of the 12 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, officials reported.

Thirteen of Sunday’s 33 new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

A total of 50,235 Warren County residents (78.2% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,533 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 72.4% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 69.3%. A total of 87.7% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Of Warren County children 11 or younger, 1,338 (29.4% of the population, compared to state average of 27.0%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was 61.9 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 824 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.3% and the Capital Region’s rate was 8.6% as of Sunday morning.

Washington County

On Sunday evening, Washington County officials reported 94 new COVID cases from Friday through Sunday. There were 135 new recoveries of active cases, with 12 current cases hospitalized.

Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, five received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).

