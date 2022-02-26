Two local musicals to premiere in spring and summer

Two local musicals will premiere this spring at local theaters.

"Zigzag," a new musical about love over time by Neal Herr, will premiere at The Strand Theater in Hudson Falls on Mothers Day weekend on May 6-8. The show asks the question: "What would you tell your younger self — about love?"

The romantic comedy features a full band and a cast of six as they sing, dance and zigzag through time, according to a news release. It is directed by Nicole McDonald and choreographed by Timothy Frost.

"Nearby Faraway," the new Georgia O’Keeffe musical will premiere July 22-24 and July 29-31 at the Carriage House Theater at Fort William Henry in Lake George.

It features music by local composer Catherine Reid and book and lyrics by Neal Herr. The musical is debuting on the centennial of when O’Keeffe spent the summer painting in Lake George. It will be the centerpiece of what Lake George Mayor Robert Blais calls an “O’Keeffe-Fest,” with related activities by art and historical groups celebrating the life and art of “America’s Favorite Painter.”

