Two lanes of the Northway between Exit 14 and 15 still closed because of crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS — All northbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 14 and Exit 15 were closed Wednesday morning because of a crash.

By 11 a.m., one lane has been cleared for traffic to start flowing again. The crushed wreckage of a tractor-trailer cab was being taken away on the back of a flatbed wrecker.

Transportation Department crews were on the scene, working on the overpass over Route 29/Lake Avenue. 

The accident happened at 5:45 a.m. 

Police said the tractor-trailer left the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught fire. The cause is still under investigation. 

No injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

