Two killed in Schaghticoke head-on crash

SCHAGHTICOKE — Two people were killed and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash Friday morning in the area of state Route 67 and Muriel Lane, State Police said.

Police confirmed the identities of the deceased as Daniel J. Tabor, 44, of Hoosick Falls, the operator of the westbound vehicle, and his passenger, Michael Foster, 41, also of Hoosick Falls. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was identified by police as Paul J. Demarco, 49, of Mechanicville. Demarco was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said at about 7 a.m. Friday, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Route 67 when they collided head-on.

The circumstances leading to the collision are still under investigation, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 20 Angry 1