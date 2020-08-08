You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
0 comments
alert top story

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle crash in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

The office responded to a call at about 3:29 p.m. to a report of an accident in the area of 934 state Route 313 in Jackson. 

The westbound vehicle in the accident contained three subjects, two of which were pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner James Gariepy, according to the press release. The two were identified as Richard Chadwick, 43, and Alice Hahn, 77, both of Cambridge.

The surviving occupant of the westbound vehicle was identified as Jill Chadwick, 47, of Cambridge. Chadwick was transported to Albany Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The eastbound vehicle, who was operated by Lindsey Godfrey, 29, of Clifton Park, was transported to Saratoga Hospital due to minor sustained injuries, according to the press release.

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene with accident reconstruction efforts with the investigation ongoing. 

Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and Cambridge Fire Department also assisted in the incident. 

According to NewsChannel13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner, several road blocks were set up diverting traffic from the accident.

0 comments
0
0
4
42
10

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren County person dies of COVID
Local

Warren County person dies of COVID

An assisted-living facility resident has died after being hospitalized in critical condition, in the first COVID death of a Warren County resident since May 30.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News