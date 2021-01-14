Two join staff at Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce

GLENS FALLS — Two new people have joined the staff at the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Carol Ann Conover has been named member services manager, and Karen Mattison has been named finance manager.

Conover, who is from South Jersey, has a diverse professional background. She started as a nurse’s aide during her college years and became administrator for a comprehensive cardiac facility.

She relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and began a writing career at a small local newspaper, writing feature columns on local officials and residents, according to a news release.

In 2007, she was named Best Feature Ad Writer with By the Sea Times and in 2011, she won the Best Writer award with the Women in the Arts coalition.

She moved to the area permanently in 2013 and worked at Davidson Brothers and The Queensbury Hotel. She also operates a freelance writing and social media and marketing business.

Mattison is the owner of Busy Bee Bookkeeping LLC. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the College of St. Joseph, after which she worked for a local CPA firm for 13 years, gaining a breadth of knowledge in taxation and bookkeeping.

In 2018, she started her own business and obtained her IRS-enrolled agent designation in 2019.

