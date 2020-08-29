 Skip to main content
Two injured in Northway crash
Two injured in Northway crash

Northway crash

Emergency personnel respond to a crash that occurred on the Northway about a mile south of Exit 21 on Saturday. Two people were reported injured when a car went off the left side of the road into the woods.

 Michael Goot

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Northway on Saturday morning. 

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. A vehicle went off the left side of the road into the woods about o1 mile south of Exit 21.

Two people were injured, according to police radio transmissions.

The left lane of the Northway was closed in the area, which backed up traffic.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

