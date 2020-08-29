Two injured in Northway crash

QUEENSBURY — Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Northway on Saturday morning.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. A vehicle went off the left side of the road into the woods about o1 mile south of Exit 21.

Two people were injured, according to police radio transmissions.

The left lane of the Northway was closed in the area, which backed up traffic.

