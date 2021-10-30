 Skip to main content
Two injured in dump truck crash

NORTHUMBERLAND — Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.

State police were called to a report of an accident at about 5 p.m. The preliminary investigation has determined that 60-year-old Patrick Pitcheralle, of Greenwich, was traveling north on state Route 32 around a sharp curve when he overturned into the southbound lanes.

He struck a vehicle driven by Alton Weeden, 74, of Schuylerville.

Weeden was transported to Saratoga Hospital with minor injuries.

Pitcheralle was extricated from the truck and flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. There was no word on his condition.

