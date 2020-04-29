Two injured in crash between truck, tractor-trailer

FORT ANN — Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision between a tractor-trailer and truck in Fort Ann on Tuesday.
The accident happened at about noon on state Route 4 near George Road. Whitehall resident Anthony Bills, 48, was driving his Dodge pickup south on Route 4 when his brakes stopped working. He swerved to the left to avoid rear-ending other vehicles, according to State Police.
While swerving, he entered the path of a tractor-trailer driven by 45-year-old Toby Terrell, of Navasota, Texas, who was traveling north.
The tractor-trailer was unable to stop and struck the pickup on the passenger side.
Both drivers were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries deemed to be not life-threatening.
