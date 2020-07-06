You are the owner of this article.
Two injured in collision between personal watercrafts
HADLEY — Two people had minor injuries after a collision between two personal watercrafts in the Hudson River on Saturday.

State Police responded to the area of Bay Road near Old Corinth Road in the town of Hadley at about 1 p.m. An initial investigation of the crash determined that 25-year-old Gabriella Varuola, of Lindenhurst, turned left and accelerated, striking and driving over the top of a watercraft operated by 27-year-old West Babylon resident Edward Lynch.

Varuola was ejected and struck the handlebars of Lynch’s watercraft. Lynch was struck in the head by the personal watercraft driven by Varuola, according to police.

Both were transported to Glens Falls Hospital with minor head injuries.

