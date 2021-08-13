Two indicted for allegedly firing shots at Day residences

DAY — Two men have been indicted for allegedly firing gunshots in the direction of two occupied residences in the town of Day last year.

Day resident Kenneth Burdick, 46, and 47-year-old Kyle D. Baker, of Warrensburg, are each facing four felony charges including first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Police said that on May 11, they fired the shots in the direction of the two residences, which had numerous people sleeping inside. No one was injured.

Authorities have not given a motive for the shootings. However, it appears to stem from some type of animosity among different groups of people based upon social media posts.

A third person, 28-year-old Alex Shippee, of Day, was also charged in that case. The status of his case could not be determined.

Burdick was also arrested for an incident on May 21 on Hollow Road when police said he almost struck a bystander with his vehicle while trying to get around other vehicles blocking the driveway.

