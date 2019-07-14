{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Two residents of a multi-apartment building were hospitalized following a fire Sunday afternoon. 

Multiple fire departments responded to 32 Homer Ave. at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The residence was a multi-apartment home with four units.

One resident was already outside when crews arrived and another was met by rescue crews as they were attempting entry, according to Queensbury Central Fire Department Chief Richard Jones.

They were transported to Glens Falls Hospital. The extent of their injuries were unknown as of 2 p.m.

Jones said firefighters attacked the fire only from the exterior and no crews had been inside of the building as of early afternoon Sunday.

The blaze caused the roof to collapse early on in the fight and the building was reported as a total loss, according to Jones.

There were no firefighter injuries.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Queensbury Central was assisted by West Glens Falls and Bay Ridge Fire Departments with South Queensbury on standby during the call.

