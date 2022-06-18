Two honored as senior citizens of the year in Washington County

FORT EDWARD — Debbie Behan of Hudson Falls and Dale Grinnell of Fort Ann were honored Friday as Washington County’s Senior Citizens of the Year.

In a short presentation before the Washington County Board of Supervisors, Becky Preve, executive director of the Association on Aging in New York, said Behan was chosen for her volunteer work at local senior centers. Grinnell volunteers for local history groups, the Finch Pruyn Retirees’ Association, and his church and its food pantry.

Older people are sometimes perceived as having little to offer, but in fact they are the most active volunteers and biggest philanthropists, Preve said. The estimated value of the volunteer work done by Washington County residents ages 55 and older is $60 million per year, she said. She presented plaques from her organization to Behan and Grinnell.

May is Older Americans Month, which began in 1963 with a proclamation by President John F. Kennedy, Preve said. Since then, services and supports for elders have burgeoned. Preve’s organization represents New York’s 59 local agencies on aging at the state and national level.

Preve praised Washington County’s Office for the Aging Director Gina Cantanucci-Mitchell, who also serves on the state association’s board.

“You really have one of the best directors in New York state,” Preve said.

The Offices for the Aging in Washington, Warren, and Hamilton counties “are really a gem” among upstate offices, she added.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, presented Behan with a resolution from the state Assembly recognizing Behan’s work.

“The power of senior centers is peers supporting other peers,” Woerner said.

Grinnell previously received recognition from the state Senate, sponsored by state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said that as Horicon town supervisor, he was impressed by how much work in the community was done by senior volunteers, for example at the local library.

“I enjoy listening to the stories and perspectives of older community members,” he said.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said that in his travels, he’s observed that “people in other countries don’t volunteer the way Americans do. If they have some free time, they go out and get another job.” Volunteering seems to be largely an American phenomenon, he said.

The Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation for Older Americans Month, noting that “Washington County communities benefit when people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds are welcomed, included, and supported,” and that the county recognizes “our need to create a community that provides the services and supports older Americans' need to thrive and live independently for as long as possible.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0