Two homes damaged by fires in Saratoga County
Two homes damaged by fires in Saratoga County

Schuylerville fire

A fire in Schuylerville damaged a home Friday night.

 Don Lehman

Five people were left homeless by a fire that damaged a Schuylerville home Friday night, and a fire a short time later destroyed a mobile home in Moreau.

No injuries were reported in either blaze. The fire at 46 Ferry Street in Schuylerville began in the rear of the home around 5:45 p.m., and the building suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

About 40 minutes later, firefighters from numerous departments were called to a blaze in White Birch Estates Mobile Home Park in Moreau.

That fire tore through a home and left two people homeless.

The causes of both fires remained under investigation as of early Saturday.

Firefighters from around Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties responded to both blazes.

More details will be posted when they become available.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

