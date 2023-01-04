Two former Queensbury residents slain in Florida home

Two former Queensbury residents were found murdered in their central Florida home on New Year's Day, police said.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Shannon Getman, 80, were found dead in their home at 161 Lake Margaret Circle in the Waterman Village Retirement Community in city of Mount Dora, police said.

The Getmans lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for a number of years, and at the time of their death had two adult children.

Michael Gibson, interim chief of the Mount Dora Police Department, said the couple's car was stolen early Sunday morning.

"On December 31 at 2:02 a.m., Mr. and Mrs. Getman's vehicle was photographed leaving the facility," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

Gibson stated that the woman who left in the Getmans' vehicle was seen in the Waterman Village Retirement Community on Friday and had multiple run-ins with the complex's security.

"A black female, dressed in a certain way, was escorted out of the complex by Waterman Village security. ... On the same date at about 4:14 p.m., the same female was captured on security camera on Lake Margaret Circle again wearing the same outfit," he said. "At about 10:58 p.m., this person of interest went to Apartment 4105, knocked on the door with the female occupant and asked to use her shower."

Gibson said that "the alert tenant" hit her alarm she had to notify police and the facility's security, to which the woman asked if she notified the police of her presence and then fled the scene.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was located driving the vehicle in another state and arrested, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The paper reported that the woman was arrested on charges of stealing the car but is not currently charged with the killings.

Police have not identified the state where she was arrested.

Gibson, in an email to The Post-Star on Wednesday, said: "We have tried to release as much information that we can safely release without impeding the investigation or hopeful subsequent prosecution." He would not make further comment.