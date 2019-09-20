{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The first full launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival went just as smooth as the first, with nearly 70 balloons taking to the sky Friday evening from Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport.

Father and son duo Timothy and Tristan Mcauley watched as balloons began to take off.

Timothy, a Queensbury resident, said he’s been coming to the festival since he was a child around 35 years ago.

“We love the balloons, the atmosphere, the people, the excitement,” Timothy said. “I really like when they take off. The sound of the propane firing and the energy; all of the ground activity before lift off is my favorite part.”

Lead weatherman for the festival Peter Griswold said winds were a bit different today, but not enough to keep people on the ground as thousands looked on from the airstrip and fields.

“It was slightly windier and unfavorable direction down low, but up high it’s favorable and out towards east,” Griswold said. “Most will land Washington County, probably a little north of Hudson Falls.”

Griswold said the good weather is supposed to continue into Saturday morning and night, with conditions looking good for both launches.

Festival Director Mark Donahue said the weather allowed for community members to chase balloons if they wanted or stick around the airport to check out balloons from any pilots who decided not to fly.

Donahue said the record for attendance at the festival is about 150,000 people, and he expects this year will push attendance to the limit as well.

“There’s times where we shut down the airport because we run out of parking. Then you have all these people waiting in line and they can’t get in and I highly anticipate we will run out of parking on the runways again this year,” Donahue said.

The festival gets back underway early Saturday morning with another launch scheduled at 6:30 a.m. of up to 100 balloons. All launches are weather permitting.

There will be another full launch Saturday evening at 5 p.m. before some pilots return to participate in “Light Up the Night.”

The moon glow event, in which pilots ground their balloons and fire off large doses of propane to light up the area, was a big hit last year and will be a go if the weather stays cooperative.

Donahue said at night the torches light up the colors of the balloons like giant light bulbs and the lighting is choreographed with music.

With the forecast looking great, Donahue said be ready to wait to get into the airport.

“I don’t care if you live on Ridge Road in Glens Falls,” Donahue said. “You better plan twice as much time as usual in the morning at least. Have fun and pack your patience.”

Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at snorthrop@poststar.com.

