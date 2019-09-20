QUEENSBURY — The first full launch of the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival went just as smooth as the first, with nearly 70 balloons taking to the sky Friday evening from Floyd D. Bennett Memorial Airport.
Father and son duo Timothy and Tristan Mcauley watched as balloons began to take off.
Timothy, a Queensbury resident, said he’s been coming to the festival since he was a child around 35 years ago.
“We love the balloons, the atmosphere, the people, the excitement,” Timothy said. “I really like when they take off. The sound of the propane firing and the energy; all of the ground activity before lift off is my favorite part.”
GLENS FALLS — The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with "perfect" flying weather.
Lead weatherman for the festival Peter Griswold said winds were a bit different today, but not enough to keep people on the ground as thousands looked on from the airstrip and fields.
“It was slightly windier and unfavorable direction down low, but up high it’s favorable and out towards east,” Griswold said. “Most will land Washington County, probably a little north of Hudson Falls.”
Griswold said the good weather is supposed to continue into Saturday morning and night, with conditions looking good for both launches.
Festival Director Mark Donahue said the weather allowed for community members to chase balloons if they wanted or stick around the airport to check out balloons from any pilots who decided not to fly.
47th Annual Adirondack Balloon Festival schedule
Saturday
Warren County airport, Queensbury 5-10 a.m.: Big Balloon Breakfast at airport hangar: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children 6:30-7:30 a.m.: Flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes (weather permitting) All day: Craft fair hosted by Zonta, food vendors and children's activities 2:30-4:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Pluck & Rail 5-7 p.m.: Musical performance by The High Peaks Bluegrass Band 5-6:15 p.m.: Flight of up to 100 balloons including special shapes (weather permitting) 8 p.m.: "Lighting Up the Night" — airport moon glow featuring up to 30 balloons (weather permitting)
Sunday
Warren County airport, Queensbury 5-10 a.m.: Big Balloon Breakfast at airport hangar: $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children All day: Craft fair hosted by Zonta, food vendors and children's activities 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Walter's Mass Ascension — Simultaneous flight of up to 100 balloons and special shapes (weather permitting) 8 a.m.: Catholic Mass in the entertainment tent 9 a.m.: Protestant service in the entertainment tent
Crandall Park, Glens Falls 2-5 p.m.: Musical performance from Across the Pond 5 p.m.: Launch of up to 20 balloons (weather permitting)
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
Donahue said the record for attendance at the festival is about 150,000 people, and he expects this year will push attendance to the limit as well.
“There’s times where we shut down the airport because we run out of parking. Then you have all these people waiting in line and they can’t get in and I highly anticipate we will run out of parking on the runways again this year,” Donahue said.
The festival gets back underway early Saturday morning with another launch scheduled at 6:30 a.m. of up to 100 balloons. All launches are weather permitting.
There will be another full launch Saturday evening at 5 p.m. before some pilots return to participate in “Light Up the Night.”
The moon glow event, in which pilots ground their balloons and fire off large doses of propane to light up the area, was a big hit last year and will be a go if the weather stays cooperative.
Donahue said at night the torches light up the colors of the balloons like giant light bulbs and the lighting is choreographed with music.
With the forecast looking great, Donahue said be ready to wait to get into the airport.
“I don’t care if you live on Ridge Road in Glens Falls,” Donahue said. “You better plan twice as much time as usual in the morning at least. Have fun and pack your patience.”
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, inflates his hot air balloon Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons ascend Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
The view from inside Movin' Magic's hot air balloon, owned by Mark MacSkimming, of Pennsylvania, Friday night at the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury. Nearly 70 balloons took to the skies Friday night as conditions continue to be ideal.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
A special shaped balloon floats over the crowd Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloon fly sky high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Mark MacSkimming, of Harrisburg, Penn., gets his balloon hot Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons take to the skies Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons get ready to leave the ground Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Timothy and his son, Tristan, look on as a balloon takes to the sky Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Nearly 70 balloons flew at the first full launch of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival Friday evening held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons inflate in tight quarters Friday evening during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival held at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A solitary balloon floats through the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A group of balloons begins its ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons make their way across the sky above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon descends into the fog above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon hovers in the fog above fall foliage in Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons begin their ascent from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons get ready to launch from Crandall Park during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
A balloon floats in the mist above Queensbury during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Friday morning flight 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Balloons float above the mist during the early morning launch on Friday, the second day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 1
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 2
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 3
Balloons stand up and take flight in front of special shaped balloon Pig Headed on Thursday night at Crandall Park during the kick off of the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls. Twenty-four balloons launched and headed east toward the Warren County airport and Washington County.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 4
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 5
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 6
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 7
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 8
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 9
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 10
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 11
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival 2019 12
Hundreds packed Crandall Park Thursday night to see the kick-off of the Adirondack Balloon Festival in Glens Falls.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark and Carol Pluta wave as they leave the ground at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Mark Pluta readies his basket and torch for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Samantha Mitchell holds Addilyn Ashline as she points to one of the 24 balloons that took off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
"Pig Headed," one of the special shapes for the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival inflates to give people a glimpse of this year's crop of unique balloons. It was planned for it to stay grounded on Thursday though at the first launch of the festival.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
John Blair of Bridgeton, New Jersey readies his balloon "Running Rainbow" for takeoff at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Hudson Falls native BJ Sullivan adjusts his torch shortly before takeoff. He was the first in the air at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Joe Schwerman, purple, test his fuel and torch before taking off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
Peter Griswold, dark green, prepares his balloon "Dude" to take off at the first launch of the 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival Thursday evening at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
First flight of 2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival
The 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is underway with perfect flying weather. Twenty-four balloons inflated and lifted off from Crandall Park in front of a crowd of thousands.
Samuel Northrop,
snorthrop@poststar.com
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Friday evening launch
Balloons fly high Friday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Samuel Northrop is the education reporter for The Post-Star. He can be reached at
snorthrop@poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.