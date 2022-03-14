Two finalists named for Lake George school superintendent post

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed to two finalists, and early next week district residents can meet the two potential candidates.

John Luthringer and Christopher Clancy will spend a full day visiting the school district on March 21 and 22, respectively.

Each day will conclude with a chance for district residents to meet the candidates.

"Meet the finalists" will take place at 5:30 p.m. on both days in the auditorium of Lake George High School.

As the current director of instructional technology at the Queensbury Union Free School District, Luthringer has already had the chance to work with staff and teachers from the Lake George district.

Luthringer said he has been working very hard to become a superintendent.

"As superintendent of Lake George, I would look at how I can continue to build on the foundations of the school," Luthringer said.

Both Luthringer and Clancy share a passion for education and both said they grew up knowing they would end up working in schools.

"Education is in my family," Luthringer said.

"It was always something I knew I was going to do. I love working with kids which is why I became a teacher," Clancy said.

Clancy taught 5th grade in the Queensbury district and was the technology coordinator in the Lake George district from 2010 to 2012.

Clancy and his wife moved to central New York in 2012 to be closer to family.

Currently, Clancy is the assistant superintendent for instruction and special programs at Canastota Central School District in Madison County.

"We've been waiting to get back to Lake George. It is a community I love," Clancy said.

Like Clancy, Luthringer said his favorite thing to do is be around students and provide support and leadership.

Luthringer mentioned that while COVID numbers are on the decline, schools across the state are still dealing with the ramifications of the pandemic.

"As superintendent, I will make sure students are getting the support they need in regards to mental health," he said.

Luthringer also mentioned that students will need support as schools continue on a pathway to normalcy.

Clancy said he has gained a breadth of experience from his varied career in education. He has worked as a teacher, principal and now as an assistant superintendent.

"Meet the finalists" is open to the public, and those who wish to attend should register ahead of time, either by phone, 518-668-5456 ext. 1207, or by email at bartons@lkgeorge.org.

The position became available after Lynne Rutnik, who served for five years, resigned in 2021 to take a position at the Schenectady City School District.

Doug Huntley has served as the interim superintendent since then. Huntley was the superintendent for the Queensbury Union Free School District from 2008 to 2020, and came out of retirement to step into the vacant position in Lake George.

