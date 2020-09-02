Two fatal crashes still under investigation

Authorities still have no new information regarding the cause of two fatal motor vehicle accidents that occurred last month, saying they are still under investigation.

Two people were killed in a two-car crash at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on State Route 313 in Jackson.

Richard Chadwick, 43, and 77-year-old Alice Hahn, both of Cambridge, died after their vehicle, which was heading west, smashed into a vehicle traveling east. The eastbound car was operated by 29-year-old Lindsey Godfrey of Clifton Park, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Saratoga Hospital.

A third passenger in the westbound vehicle, 47-year-old Jill Chadwick, survived and was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Police did not say who was driving the westbound vehicle or provide many details about the crash in a news release. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not returned multiple messages seeking an update on the crash.

A Freedom of Information Law request seeking the accident report and other information was denied on the grounds that “the documents you are requesting are associated with an open investigation.”