Two fatal crashes still under investigation

Authorities still have no new information regarding the cause of two fatal motor vehicle accidents that occurred last month, saying they are still under investigation.
Two people were killed in a two-car crash at about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 on State Route 313 in Jackson.
Richard Chadwick, 43, and 77-year-old Alice Hahn, both of Cambridge, died after their vehicle, which was heading west, smashed into a vehicle traveling east. The eastbound car was operated by 29-year-old Lindsey Godfrey of Clifton Park, who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Saratoga Hospital.
A third passenger in the westbound vehicle, 47-year-old Jill Chadwick, survived and was taken to Albany Medical Center.
Police did not say who was driving the westbound vehicle or provide many details about the crash in a news release. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has not returned multiple messages seeking an update on the crash.
A Freedom of Information Law request seeking the accident report and other information was denied on the grounds that “the documents you are requesting are associated with an open investigation.”
Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford Central School and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.
His mother-in-law, Alice Hahn, worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services, according to their respective obituaries.
Motorcycle crash
No new information is available either on an unrelated fatal motorcycle crash that killed 24-year-old Hudson Falls resident Tyler J. Hayward.
The crash took place in Moreau on Aug. 14 at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 197 and Burt Road.
Hayward, who worked at Burnell’s Plumbing and Heating, died after slamming into a car driven by 73-year-old South Glens Falls resident Patrick Powers, who was not injured.
State police spokeswoman Kerra Burns said Tuesday in an email that the case is still open and no tickets or charges have been filed. The toxicology reports are not back from the lab.
Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it to contact Investigator Anthony Dyer at the State Police Wilton barracks at 518-583-7010.
