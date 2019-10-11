QUEENSBURY — David Deeb thinks the town is going in the right direction, and he wants to keep up that progress if he is elected to represent Ward 2 on the Town Board.
“Let’s face it, Queensbury doesn’t have a large number of problems,” he said at The Post-Star’s editorial board meeting Thursday.
He has served on the Planning Board for eight years, which he said prepared him for the Town Board.
“I think I can do it impartially, with open eyes, not on one side or the other,” he said.
Deeb ran a used car business in Moreau for 40 years, then became a substitute teacher.
“I think I bring good management skills, having run my own business,” he said.
He would have handled the crematorium dispute differently, in which the Town Board voted 4-1 to change one employee’s hours without union approval, he said. The union grieved, and the board then agreed to hire another employee for that shift instead.
Deeb said the town should have asked for volunteers for the less-desirable Saturday shift, then explored hiring another person.
“Explore that option first,” he said.
On the topic of town taxes, Deeb it’s better to have a “safety net” of savings.
“Our town taxes are not so bad,” he said.
He would also prefer to use some of the town’s savings to finance the new highway garage next year, rather than borrowing money.
“My mom grew up during the Depression, and she drilled into me: If you want something, save up and buy it,” he said.
He also supports the town’s environmentalism.
“I am green,” he said. “I have grandchildren that live in Queensbury. I’m not going to be around when it gets to a critical stage, but they will.”
So he supports buying electric vehicles to replace gas-fueled cars in the town fleet, even if the cars are not driven enough for the gas savings to add up significantly.
“We have to start somewhere,” he said.
Deeb has the Republican line in the Nov. 5 election.
His opponent, retired Air Force Col. Harrison Freer, has traveled the country. And while he chose to settle in Queensbury, he has a unique perspective on how government could be run.
He sees New York government as “fractured,” with multiple small taxing districts. At the town level, he would like to find efficiencies in the three ambulance companies and five fire departments.
“There’s got to be room for efficiencies,” he said at The Post-Star’s editorial board meeting Thursday.
But he’s not proposing consolidation, saying that he has seen how defensive people get when that is mentioned.
“I don’t have a solution,” he said. “I believe there’s going to have to be more paid (paramedic) staff because the training is arduous. And firefighter training is arduous. We’re going to have to look at that.”
He’s not committed to keeping every agency that exists now.
“You can’t have lower taxes and keep all your fractured infrastructure,” he said.
He’s also not a fan of reducing taxes, which would cut back on how much the town can add to savings each year.
“People want a balanced, fiscally conservative approach,” he said. “There could easily be a lot more tougher times. Having a nest egg, if you will, makes perfect sense to me.”
He wants to add many more electronic signs that tell drivers they are speeding and track how many speeders pass by. He thinks they reduce speeding, while also giving the town data on how big of a problem the speeding is on that road.
“I’m a data-driven thinker,” he said.
He wants to continue Ward 2 Councilwoman Catherine Atherden’s environmental efforts and work on creating “complete streets.”
“In my ward, kids are walking to school and there’s no sidewalks,” he said.
He wants room for walkers and bicyclists, to encourage people to “move beyond our current autocentric community.”
Freer is the chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals. He has the Democratic, Conservative and Independence lines in the Nov. 5 election.
