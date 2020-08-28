Two employees of The Landing assisted living center test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Two employees at The Landing, an assisted living center, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In April, The Landing was among the first nursing homes in the area to isolate residents and separate staff so that staff did not go back and forth between the rooms of those who could be ill and those who did not have the virus.

The agency acquired tests from other states and tested every resident and worker after a hospitalized resident tested positive. In the end, seven residents tested positive and the outbreak was contained.

The state currently requires all health care workers to be tested weekly, which is how the latest cases were caught.

This is a developing story. Check back later at poststar.com for more.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

