Two employees of The Landing assisted living center test positive for COVID-19
The Landing

The Landing in Queensbury, owned by Pegasus Senior Living, is an assisted living and memory care facility. Two workers there just tested positive for coronavirus.

QUEENSBURY — Two employees at The Landing, an assisted living center, have tested positive for coronavirus.

In April, The Landing was among the first nursing homes in the area to isolate residents and separate staff so that staff did not go back and forth between the rooms of those who could be ill and those who did not have the virus.

The agency acquired tests from other states and tested every resident and worker after a hospitalized resident tested positive. In the end, seven residents tested positive and the outbreak was contained.

The state currently requires all health care workers to be tested weekly, which is how the latest cases were caught.

This is a developing story. Check back later at poststar.com for more.

