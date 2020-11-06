 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two early voters in Wilton have coronavirus
0 comments
top story

Two early voters in Wilton have coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus exposure at Gavin Park

A long line of people waited to vote at Gavin Park in Wilton on Oct. 26. A voter who was there from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 has tested positive for coronavirus, as has a voter who was there on Oct. 31 from 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

 Michael Goot

Two early voters at Gavin Park in Wilton have tested positive for coronavirus.

They were at the polls in Gavin Park on Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 31, from 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Anyone who was there at that time should be showing symptoms now if they caught the virus from either voter.

The two voters wore masks, but did not always maintain a 6-foot distance from others, contact tracers determined.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saratoga County Public Health Services asked people who were there at those times to monitor themselves and get a COVID test if they seem to be sick.

Hadley-Luzerne case

A student at Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School tested positive Thursday, the superintendent reported.

The school is remaining open.

There have five cases at the elementary school since September: three students and two staff, but no teachers. At the Junior-Senior High School, five students have caught the virus since school started.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hebron fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News