Two early voters in Wilton have coronavirus

Two early voters at Gavin Park in Wilton have tested positive for coronavirus.
They were at the polls in Gavin Park on Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 31, from 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.
Anyone who was there at that time should be showing symptoms now if they caught the virus from either voter.
The two voters wore masks, but did not always maintain a 6-foot distance from others, contact tracers determined.
Saratoga County Public Health Services asked people who were there at those times to monitor themselves and get a COVID test if they seem to be sick.
Hadley-Luzerne case
A student at Hadley-Luzerne Elementary School tested positive Thursday, the superintendent reported.
The school is remaining open.
There have five cases at the elementary school since September: three students and two staff, but no teachers. At the Junior-Senior High School, five students have caught the virus since school started.
