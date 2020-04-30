Two die of coronavirus in Saratoga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two people have died of coronavirus in Saratoga County, Public Health Services said Thursday.

A 78-year-old woman from Hadley died. A 66-year-old man from Halfmoon died as well.

Coronavirus leads to three more deaths at Fort Hudson Three residents at Fort Hudson have died from coronavirus, Washington County said Thursday.

Two more Warren County nursing home residents die of coronavirus Two more residents of a nursing home in Warren County have died, Warren County Health Services said Thursday.

There have been 14 deaths of coronavirus in the county since the outbreak began.

The county also reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 349 confirmed cases. Ten people are hospitalized.

The county is also releasing more information now, through an online database. It shows that an additional 159 people have been diagnosed based on symptoms, without a test.

It also shows that most people have recovered. Only 113 people are still sick; 131 people diagnosed on symptoms and 264 people who tested positive have recovered.

Throughout the outbreak, 57 people have been hospitalized, and 14 have died. Only 10 people are still in the hospital.

The hotspots in the county have been Clifton Park, with 75 cases, and nearby Halfmoon, with 50 cases.

