Two die of coronavirus in Saratoga County
Two people have died of coronavirus in Saratoga County, Public Health Services said Thursday.

A 78-year-old woman from Hadley died. A 66-year-old man from Halfmoon died as well.

There have been 14 deaths of coronavirus in the county since the outbreak began.

The county also reported seven people tested positive, for a total of 349 confirmed cases. Ten people are hospitalized.

The county is also releasing more information now, through an online database. It shows that an additional 159 people have been diagnosed based on symptoms, without a test.

It also shows that most people have recovered. Only 113 people are still sick; 131 people diagnosed on symptoms and 264 people who tested positive have recovered.

Throughout the outbreak, 57 people have been hospitalized, and 14 have died. Only 10 people are still in the hospital.

The hotspots in the county have been Clifton Park, with 75 cases, and nearby Halfmoon, with 50 cases.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

