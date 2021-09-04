Two dead in Northway crash; state police investigating

CHESTER — Two people were killed in a Northway crash Friday night that involved a driver operating a vehicle on the wrong side of the highway.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that 65-year-old Dennis M. Ford of Saranac Lake was operating a 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane when he collided head-on with a Volvo XC70 traveling south.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to a news release.

State police are still investigating the incident.

The operator of the Volvo was airlifted to UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, in critical condition, according to the release.

Two passengers in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene.

State police are withholding the individuals' names, including the name of the driver of the Volvo, pending family notifications.

Ford was airlifted to Albany Medial Center and is said to be in fair condition.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available, state police said.

