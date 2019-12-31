Two dead after house fire in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The bodies of an elderly couple were found Tuesday morning in the remains of a Schroon River Road home after an early morning fire leveled the building, officials said.

Property owner Doug Strodel lived in the house with his wife, Gail, and the bodies that fire investigators and firefighters located are believed to be the Strodels, who were in their 70s. Efforts to formally identify them were pending and were expected to be part of autopsies scheduled to be performed on Friday.

The body believed to be that of Mr. Strodel was found in an area that was believed to be a second-floor bedroom that he used, while the female remains were located in debris consistent with the first floor, near a door to the outside. Mr. Strodel had been having health problems that affected his mobility, and he had been using oxygen tanks to help with breathing, officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 744 Schroon River Road, just north of Schroon River Campsites, and firefighters arrived to find little remaining of the building.