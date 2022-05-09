Two-day Whipple City Festival to return in June

GREENWICH — The 30th annual Whipple City Festival will take place in the historic village of Greenwich on June 17 and 18.

Festivities for 2022 include a parade, 5K and 10K races, food, beer, cider and wine, as well as commercial and informational vendors.

Whipple City Festival will again take place over two days, starting with Mowry Park on Friday evening and on Main Street in the downtown area throughout the day on Saturday. The festival was canceled in 2020 and was a one-day event last year.

The Whipple City Festival Parade steps off at 6 p.m. June 17, starting at the Big Lots Plaza and ending at Mowry Park, where awards will be presented to participants. The theme for the parade is “Honoring First Responders,” and entry is free.

After the parade concludes, Mowry Park will host food and beverage vendors along with live music at the gazebo until 9 p.m. The Whipple City 5K and 10K start at 8:30 a.m. June 18.

The 5K is a gentle upslope out and a quick downslope back, starting and ending in front of the school. The 10K follows the 5K course and then continues through the countryside over rolling hills.

At around 9:30 a.m., children under the age of 12 will participate in the Kids 1K Fun Run. First-place finishers of the 5K and 10K will receive a hand-crafted trophy by Dux Dekes’ Decoy Co. A portion of the proceeds from race registrations and sponsorships go to support the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, awarded to a Greenwich Central School graduating senior pursuing a business program at a New York state school of higher education.

Main Street, which will be closed to vehicle traffic, will be transformed into a festive, pedestrian street fair on June 18 with local businesses and organizations lining the street with tables and tents. Food and beverage options will be available from vendors and storefront restaurants. Commercial and informational vendors will have their products or services on display.

Kids’ activities, presented by the Greenwich PTA, and live music will run all day and conclude with headliner Eastbound Jesus.

The Whipple City Festival is a community festival and the proceeds from the event allow the Greenwich chamber to sponsor other community events throughout the year. More information, including registration for the parade and 5K and 10K, is available at whipplecityfestival.com. Small businesses, artisan crafters, service providers and non-profits are encouraged to submit a commercial or informational vendor application.

