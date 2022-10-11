Two COVID deaths reported in Warren, Washington counties

Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported recently in Warren and Washington counties.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported that the resident was in their 80s and lived at home before becoming ill and dying in a hospital. The person's vaccination status was unavailable.

This is the county’s 133rd death since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 154 new COVID cases for the five-period through Oct. 8. The seven-day positivity rate was at 8%.

Eleven people were hospitalized as of Sunday. Nobody was in critical condition.

Warren County remains in the “medium” level for COVID-19 community transmission.

A total of 139 patients were ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals as of Oct. 6, which is one more than the last state update.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health on Sunday reported the death of a 59-year-old resident, who was recently hospitalized. The person was vaccinated.

This is the county’s 94th COVID death.

As of Friday, the most recently available data, the county had 107 active cases. Six people were hospitalized. The county’s seven-day average was at 11.6%, which does not include home tests results. Washington County is labeled as a “low” COVID-19 community spread level. Health officials said they continue to see a steady stream of new cases reported throughout the county and strongly encourage people to be vigilant.

The county is holding a Moderna bivalent booster clinic on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County municipal campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. People should register online at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said there were 28 COVID deaths reported on Friday.

On Monday, there were 2,887 cases reported out of 32,851 tests — a positivity rate of 8.33%. The seven-day average is 6.73%. A total of 2,455 people were hospitalized.

"I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and be sure to use the tools that are available to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said in a news release. "Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on doses. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."

Hochul is encouraging residents to get their flu vaccine as flu season is already widespread.