Two companies want to join Moreau Industrial Park

MOREAU — Two businesses want to relocate to the Moreau Industrial Park, which would be a first in the park’s history.
The park, on Farnan Road, has only ever housed one business: Hexion, an adhesive company.
Now two other businesses are so interested that the Town Board had to figure out Tuesday how to actually sell lots in the industrial park. They do not have a price, so the board is getting all 10 lots appraised.
One business wants to relocate to the park from another location in the region. It’s an IT business, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
The other business is in electric generation and envisions adding 15 to 20 jobs if it opens in the park. That’s phase one. If things go well, it could expand, Kusnierz said.
He said he could not divulge the names of either company prior to them purchasing land in the park.
Another business may file an application to the Planning Board for its December meeting, he said. That business “would make a very large investment” and buy multiple lots in the park, Kusnierz said.
But it’s a complex deal, with many factors. It’s not clear if it will come together.
“We’e still hoping they will be before the Planning Board in December. That’s what they’re shooting for,” Kusnierz said. “This business will require a significant amount of truck traffic.”
That’s the business that led Kusnierz and the Saratoga County IDA to look into the feasibility of reopening a rail spur that leads from the park to the main railroad.
“Rail will help as they grow,” Kusnierz said.
But it’s not clear whether that is feasible.
Taxpayers paid $1 million to create the industrial park, which has roads, sewer, water, three-phase power and natural gas but no takers. Now, finally, that investment could pay off.
“It’s been basically a white elephant here,” Kusnierz said. “It’s all shovel-ready. The problem is, it’s probably the farthest-most point from the interstate in the town of Moreau.”
But he noted that Hexion has been a wonderful tenant even though the rest of the park is empty. It reported a problem with people dumping couches and other garbage in the back of the industrial park. Then nearby Boralex paid for a trash bin and for locking gates to keep dumpers out. The town cleaned up the area.
