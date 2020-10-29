Two companies want to join Moreau Industrial Park

MOREAU — Two businesses want to relocate to the Moreau Industrial Park, which would be a first in the park’s history.

The park, on Farnan Road, has only ever housed one business: Hexion, an adhesive company.

Now two other businesses are so interested that the Town Board had to figure out Tuesday how to actually sell lots in the industrial park. They do not have a price, so the board is getting all 10 lots appraised.

One business wants to relocate to the park from another location in the region. It’s an IT business, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

The other business is in electric generation and envisions adding 15 to 20 jobs if it opens in the park. That’s phase one. If things go well, it could expand, Kusnierz said.

He said he could not divulge the names of either company prior to them purchasing land in the park.

Another business may file an application to the Planning Board for its December meeting, he said. That business “would make a very large investment” and buy multiple lots in the park, Kusnierz said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But it’s a complex deal, with many factors. It’s not clear if it will come together.