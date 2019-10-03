QUEENSBURY — Two Glens Falls men were arrested Thursday in connection with graffiti that was found Wednesday on several buildings and signs around Quensbury, police said.
Anthony L. Dean, 20, and Gaven M. Wasson, 18, were charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor making graffiti after a joint investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and State Police.
The two were charged with vandalism that included spraypainting on the building and a sign at the Queensbury Masonic Temple and Masonic Historical Society on Burke Drive, police said. Among the vandalism was a swastika on the Masonic sign, but sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said there was no apparent antisemitic intent with the use of a swastika.
"They were just trying to be cute," he said. "Neither one of them had any comprehension about what it meant."
The felony criminal mischief counts stemmed from paint sprayed on a wall at the Speedway store on Aviation Road in Queensbury, according to State Police.
They also painted the phrase "58 Crip" on the Masonic lodge, and the Crips are a street gang, but Stockdale said there was no indication the men had ties to the gang. They also defaced a shed behind Queensbury United Methodist Church on Aviation Road.
The duo allegedly stole the blue spraypaint that was used for the vandalism from the Walmart store on Route 9 in Queensbury, and State Police charged each with misdemeanor petit larceny for those thefts, officials said.
Both had been staying with Dean's girlfriend in Montcalm Apartments, and did the graffiti when walking between Walmart and her home, police said. Signs on Carlton Drive were also defaced.
Police said surveillance videos from businesses in the area led police to identify the men, and they were found wearing same clothes they were wearing on the videos.
Both men were located at Dean's girlfriend's apartment on Burke Drive, and admitted they were involved in the crimes, according to police.
They were released to appear in Queensbury Town Court on Oct. 21.
The graffiti arrests were made by sheriff's Patrol Officer Nick Maille, assisted by State Police investigators from the Queensbury station.
An online fundraising effort through Facebook led to the raising of $1,520 to help the Masonic community clean up the graffiti and replace the sign, according to Stephen "Zach" Bolton, master of the Masonic lodge.
Bolton said his brother, a Mason in New York City, started the fundraiser after learning of the damage.
"We shared it among the Masons and they really responded," Bolton said. "We had donations from Ireland and all around the country."
