Two bodies found in house fire wreckage in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The bodies of an elderly couple were found in the wreckage of a Schroon River Road home Tuesday morning after fire leveled the building, officials said.

Property owner Doug Strodel lived in the house with his wife, Gail, and the bodies that fire investigators and firefighters located are believed to be the Strodels, who were in their 70s.

The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office and state Office of Fire Prevention and Control were still on the scene as of 11:30 a.m., sifting through the remains of the two-story home that collapsed into the basement. The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Before the human remains were found, Warrensburg First Assistant Fire Chief David Alexander said earlier in the morning that firefighters were hopeful the couple had gone out of town unexpectedly. But several vehicles were in the driveway and garage, and police found no one who knew of any travel plans.

"We hoped they had gone on vacation," Alexander said.

The blaze was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 744 Schroon River Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.