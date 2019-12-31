Two bodies found in house fire wreckage in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — The bodies of an elderly couple were found in the wreckage of a Schroon River Road home Tuesday morning after fire leveled the building, officials said.
Property owner Doug Strodel lived in the house with his wife, Gail, and the bodies that fire investigators and firefighters located are believed to be the Strodels, who were in their 70s.
The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office and state Office of Fire Prevention and Control were still on the scene as of 11:30 a.m., sifting through the remains of the two-story home that collapsed into the basement. The cause of the fire was not yet known.
Before the human remains were found, Warrensburg First Assistant Fire Chief David Alexander said earlier in the morning that firefighters were hopeful the couple had gone out of town unexpectedly. But several vehicles were in the driveway and garage, and police found no one who knew of any travel plans.
"We hoped they had gone on vacation," Alexander said.
The blaze was reported at 3:27 a.m. at 744 Schroon River Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
County property tax records show the house is owned by Strodel, a well-known figure in Warrensburg who ran D&G Hardware on Main Street in town for years before it closed a number of years ago. He also operated a coin shop, D&G Collectibles, in Glens Falls, after the hardware store closed.
Alexander and Warren County Sheriff Bud York fondly recalled Mr. Strodel, who worked as a part-time sheriff's officer before unsuccessfully running for sheriff in 1999.
"He was a congenial guy. Everybody liked him," York said.
"He was a legend around town," Alexander said. "Everyone knew Doug."
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty was among the volunteer firefighters on the scene, and he recalled Mr. Strodel fondly as well.
You have free articles remaining.
"Doug was a nice guy," he said.
York said Strodel had been ill in recent months, but friends who stopped by the fire scene on Tuesday said they had seen him in recent days, and he had been upbeat.
The Strodels lived in the home with a number of dogs and cats that also hadn't been located.
Smoke rose from the cellar as a backhoe was being used to pull apart the remnants of the home, with state and county fire investigators looking over what was removed.
There was little but a foundation and chimney remaining above ground. Alexander said the structure burned and collapsed.
Warren County Deputy Fire Coordinator Scott Combs said a county plow truck driver spotted the fire and reported it. The home was fully engulfed in flames, with little remaining at that point.
"He (the plow truck driver) had gone by an hour earlier and didn't see anything," Combs said. "When he went by an hour later as he finished his route, it was pretty much gone."
"We got to the scene and it was on the ground," Alexander, who was first on the scene, said of the home.
The heat of the blaze melted the siding off a large garage about 40 yards from the home.
Firefighters from Bolton, Lake George and Chestertown provided mutual aid at the scene, as did Warrensburg EMS.
The cause and area of origin for the fire remained undetermined as of early Tuesday. An autopsy and efforts to make formal identification of the remains were to be performed later Tuesday or Wednesday.
The fire was the second on Schroon River Road in Warrensburg in three days. A kitchen fire Saturday night damaged a home and burned an occupant.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com