From a press release: Tyedeek W. Hostos, 30, and Rameen Dwayne McCord, 30, were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a class D Felony, and Trespass, a violation after an investigation into a Trespass in Pilot Knob, Fort Ann. Hostos and McCord were both arraigned at Centralized Arraignment and held to be arraigned at the Washington County Court.

Both were held in lieu of bail. Officer (s) Handling: Deputy Peck, Deputy Allen, Deputy T. Gillis, Sergeant Diamond, and Investigator Noble ASSISTING AGENCIES: New York State Police and Queensbury Rescue Squad

According to Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hostos also for assault in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony, after an investigation into an assault that occurred on August 17th, 2023, inside the Washington County Jail.

Hostos was found to have assaulted a Correctional Guard while being incarcerated at the Washington County Jail. The Guard received an injury to his arm during the incident. Hostos was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and was held without bail, and will appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.