Two arrested on drug charges in Queensbury
QUEENSBURY -- Two people were arrested early Monday after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 19 grams of cocaine, police said.

The two were charged after state troopers stopped a vehicle on South Western Avenue around 2 a.m.

State Police determined one person in the vehicle, Tricia Kilduff, 40, of South Glens Falls, was wanted for bail jumping on an unspecified charge, and she was found to have a small amount of narcotics, records show.

A man in the vehicle, Quentin D. Rowlett, 31, of Albany, was found to have a quantity of cocaine that police determine he intended to sell, officials said.

That resulted in two felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.

Kilduff was charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to State Police.

Both were released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

