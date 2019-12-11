Two arrested in Queensbury motel drug case

QUEENSBURY — Two New York City men, one of them a paroled armed robber, were arrested Tuesday night after police determined they were selling heroin and crack cocaine from a Route 9 motel, State Police said.

Police seized large quantities of drugs while executing a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn around 6:30 p.m.

One of the suspects, Rakim Johnson, 28, tried to run and managed to get across Route 9 before troopers caught him, according to State Police.

The second man was identified as Alfonso Vega, 26. Police said both men face multiple felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and for the weight of the drugs they had.

State Police believe both have been coming to the Glens Falls area on-and-off for a period of months to sell drugs from motels and the homes of drug users who will host them in exchange for drugs.

Both were being held pending arraignment Wednesday morning. Vega is on parole for 2010 robbery and grand larceny convictions in Manhattan. He was released from prison in February after serving more than 7 years.

State Police from the Queensbury station and from the State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team handled the case.

The arrests came a day after State Police arrested seven people in Moreau for felony drug counts that revolved around the Budgetel Inn motel on Route 9.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

