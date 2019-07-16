GREENWICH — State Police arrested two people and seized an ounce-and-a-half of cocaine during a traffic stop in the village of Greenwich on Saturday, police said.
Police pulled the suspects' vehicle over on Forest Street for an unspecified traffic violation around 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, authorities said.
Troopers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants, which led to the arrest of Cossayuna residents Willis L. Freeman, 32, and Rebecca L. McKeighan, 36. Police said they are boyfriend-girlfriend.
Both were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, while McKeighan was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a non-criminal violation, records show.
Both were arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
