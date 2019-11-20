{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — A couple from Indian Lake faces charges after one lied to police about her identity, apparently to hide from police that the man whom she was with was violating an order of protection, police said.

The arrest occurred following a traffic stop Tuesday night on Route 28, according to State Police.

Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the driver and a passenger led to the seizure of heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs for which neither passenger had a prescription, authorities said.

When police arrested the duo, the woman gave a name that police determined to be false, apparently in an effort to conceal the fact that the male driver was violating an order of protection, according to police.

Charged with felony criminal contempt and aggravated family offense was Matthew M. Meher, 35, records show.

Jennelle B. Starcher, 43, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt, criminal impersonation and non-criminal charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and having a controlled substance outside its container, police said.

Meher was sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Wednesday afternoon. Starcher was released pending prosecution.

