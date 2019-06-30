LAKE GEORGE -- Two men were arrested early Saturday after a brawl that began when a Lake George village peace officer tried to halt a man from smoking marijuana in public, officials said.
The fracas left two officers injured, and two young men facing felony assault charges, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
A large crowd watched as the drama unfolded, a number of people using cellphones to shoot videos of the melee, according to police.
The Sheriff's Office described the incident as follows:
Lake George peace officers encountered a man smoking marijuana and tried to take him into custody on Christie Lane to issue a citation around 12:20 a.m.
The man fled, but peace officers caught him and a fight ensued. A second man joined in, and Warren County sheriff's officers arrived and the fight continued.
Officers eventually arrested Joseph G. Schuster, 21, of Warrensburg, and Maxwell T. Roach, 21, of Lake George.
Schuster, who police said was the man officers first tried to take into custody, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
Roach was charged with two felony counts of assault, felony strangulation and misdemeanor resisting arrest, criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.
Arraignment status for the duo was not available early Sunday.
Injuries suffered by the officers were not believed to be serious.
Sheriff's patrol officers William Backus and Blake MacWhinnie made the arrests.
