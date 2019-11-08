{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — Two Glens Falls men were arrested Thursday after a fight at a Bay Street home that led to one man being pushed down a flight of stairs, police said.

No injuries were reported from the scuffle. Police said the two men were acquainted and had prior problems that resulted in an order of protection being issued against one of them.

Damion W. Germain, 42, was charged with aggravated family offense, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly breaking down a door while Alexander M. Gniazdowski, 55, was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection, according to Glens Falls Police.

Gniazdowski allegedly pushed Germain down a set of stairs. Gniazdowski then locked himself in a room, and Germain broke the door and door handle to the room he was in, according to police.

Both men were released, pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

Glens Falls Police officer Desmond Lyons made the arrest.

