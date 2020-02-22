Two arrested after drug seizure during traffic stop

GREENFIELD -- Two Saratoga Springs residents face criminal charges after a Thursday traffic stop on Route 9N led to seizure of drugs.
State Police pulled the vehicle over for unspecified traffic violations around 3 p.m., and determined there was marijuana in the vehicle.
Troopers found that the driver, Kristianna R. Olson, 35, had the prescription drug alprazolam without a prescription, while passenger Joseph J. Nocian, 34, had marijuana and also gave police a false name, authorities said.
Nocian was charged with felony falsifying business records, misdemeanor criminal impersonation and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, while Olson was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Both were released pending Greenfield Town Court.