Two arrested after drug seizure during traffic stop

GREENFIELD -- Two Saratoga Springs residents face criminal charges after a Thursday traffic stop on Route 9N led to seizure of drugs.

State Police pulled the vehicle over for unspecified traffic violations around 3 p.m., and determined there was marijuana in the vehicle.

Troopers found that the driver, Kristianna R. Olson, 35, had the prescription drug alprazolam without a prescription, while passenger Joseph J. Nocian, 34, had marijuana and also gave police a false name, authorities said.

Nocian was charged with felony falsifying business records, misdemeanor criminal impersonation and non-criminal unlawful possession of marijuana, while Olson was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were released pending Greenfield Town Court.

