SCHROON — A Schroon Lake man faces a felony weapon charge for allegedly wielding a baseball bat during a fracas Sunday at a motel on Route 9, according to police.
Donald R. Grey, 57, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as misdemeanor menacing and criminal trespass charges in connection with the Sunday night violence at Wayfarer Motel.
Police said Grey went into a motel room and threatened Sindy Brazee, 60, of Schroon Lake, with the bat. Brazee allegedly assaulted another person, and was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.
A dispute over personal property led to the scuffle.
Both Grey and Brazee were released pending prosecution in Schroon Town Court.
