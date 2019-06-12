{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON — A Schroon Lake man faces a felony weapon charge for allegedly wielding a baseball bat during a fracas Sunday at a motel on Route 9, according to police.

Donald R. Grey, 57, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as misdemeanor menacing and criminal trespass charges in connection with the Sunday night violence at Wayfarer Motel.

Police said Grey went into a motel room and threatened Sindy Brazee, 60, of Schroon Lake, with the bat. Brazee allegedly assaulted another person, and was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault.

A dispute over personal property led to the scuffle.

Both Grey and Brazee were released pending prosecution in Schroon Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments