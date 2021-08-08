Two Argyle residents killed in helicopter crash

ARGYLE — Two Argyle residents were killed when their helicopter crashed in a wooded area of Argyle early Saturday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in an area off West Valley Road.

State police said the preliminary investigation determined that 56-year-old Craig E. Seeley and his daughter, 34-year-old Katie M. Seeley, were on board a civilian helicopter when it crashed.

No one on the ground was injured.

There was no information about a cause. The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said one of the investigators’ main priorities will be to document the scene and examine the aircraft.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records,” he said in an email.

Holloway anticipated that a preliminary report would be available in about 12 business days and posted on the NTSB’s website. Determining a cause and issuing a final report can take one to two years, he said.