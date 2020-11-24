Two area men still missing after five years

It has been five years since Saratoga Town Board member Fred “Fritz” Drumm went missing from his home on Burgoyne Road.
Drumm was believed to have left on the morning of Nov. 24, 2015, to go for a walk, but he never returned. State forest rangers, police and volunteers have searched his 170-acre property, which abuts Fish Creek, and more than 1,000 adjacent acres but have not turned up any trace of him.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking that hunters and other people spending time outdoors pay attention to their surroundings and report anything they discover that could provide answers about what happened to Drumm.
This includes clothing, identification, skeletal remains or other items, according to a news release. Police said that items of interest could be partially or fully covered by foliage.
Sheriff’s Capt. Jeffrey Brown said investigators believe that Drumm left on foot because there was no vehicle missing or information that he had been picked up by somebody.
“That area where they are is definitely an area where people are hunting. It’s a very rural property. That’s why we remind the public during this time,” he said.
Police do not believe his disappearance is suspicious. Brown said police continue to get tips and investigators will follow up on a lead or check out an area. However, nothing has come to fruition.
The family has a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to his whereabouts.
Drumm was 68 years old at the time of his disappearance. He and his wife had recently retired from their jobs and were looking forward to traveling. He was on the Saratoga Town Board but had declined to seek re-election.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.
Thomas Messick case
State police are still looking to solve a five-year old missing case from Warren County.
Troy resident Thomas Messick Sr. disappeared while Hunting in Horicon in November 2015.
Messick was 82 at the time and had been with a group of friends and family to hunt. He was last seen heading into the woods south of Brant Lake.
He was supposed to stay stationary during a hunting “drive” and then meet up with his group when they re-assembled later that afternoon. However, he never showed up. A weekslong search resulted in no sign of him.
Messick had a history of heart issues and family members have speculated that perhaps he was stricken somewhere.
People with information are asked to call DEC at 518-897-1300 or state police at 518-783-3211.
