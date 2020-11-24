Two area men still missing after five years

It has been five years since Saratoga Town Board member Fred “Fritz” Drumm went missing from his home on Burgoyne Road.

Drumm was believed to have left on the morning of Nov. 24, 2015, to go for a walk, but he never returned. State forest rangers, police and volunteers have searched his 170-acre property, which abuts Fish Creek, and more than 1,000 adjacent acres but have not turned up any trace of him.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking that hunters and other people spending time outdoors pay attention to their surroundings and report anything they discover that could provide answers about what happened to Drumm.

This includes clothing, identification, skeletal remains or other items, according to a news release. Police said that items of interest could be partially or fully covered by foliage.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jeffrey Brown said investigators believe that Drumm left on foot because there was no vehicle missing or information that he had been picked up by somebody.

“That area where they are is definitely an area where people are hunting. It’s a very rural property. That’s why we remind the public during this time,” he said.