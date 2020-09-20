Two agencies that help people with substance abuse, mental health issues merge

The Hope and Healing Recovery Center located at 2 Maple St. in Hudson Falls provides resources to help instill hope and help sustain long-term recovery. For more information, call 518-480-5499.

The Adolescent Challenge Program began in 2007 and is a combination of prevention and treatment services for Warren and Washington counties youth with substance use disorders, ages 13 to 18. During the program’s four-month “cycle,” teens will attend weekly group sessions, individual treatment with a licensed mental health and social worker and attend various outings. For more information, call 518-747-8001, 518-746-1527 or email caitlinrighi@councilforprevention.org.

Alternatives to Better Living Experience (A.B.L.E) is a partnership between the Baywood Center, Warren & Washington Association of Mental Health, Office of Community Services and Adirondack Health Institute to help those who are incarcerated or at risk of being incarcerated. The program offers case management services directed for those with substance abuse and mental illness. It includes access to food, housing options, treatment, transportation, employment, temporary assistance and health care.

Referrals are preferred, and those who know someone who may benefit from the program can call 518-798-4221.

“We wanted to highlight that programs are back open and that help does exist for all individuals,” said Allison Reynolds, assistant director for The Council for Prevention in Hudson Falls, in a news release.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

