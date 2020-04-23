Two additional deaths from COVID-19 announced by Warren County

Two more Warren County residents have died of coronavirus, the Warren County Public Health office announced Thursday.
One was a nursing home resident who was hospitalized. He died Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital. The other person died at home.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release, extended its condolences to the loved ones of the residents who died.
In total, eight Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, including four nursing home residents and one person at an assisted living facility.
The Landing, a nursing home in Queensbury, got the results Thursday from its widespread testing last Friday. The home tested every resident on one side of the building after its first six positive cases. The results have now come back and two more residents tested positive, for a total of seven residents in the building with coronavirus, and one who died at Glens Falls Hospital. All of the workers have also been tested, and the Landing has more tests to use if anyone shows any symptoms related to the virus.
“The Landing continues to take a proactive stance to ensure our residents’ and associates’ safety and well-being first. We are very fortunate to have had access to testing kits for the past three weeks. We continue to take every necessary precaution to reduce the risk of spread,” said spokesman Justin Wray.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported that eight more people have tested positive throughout the county, for a total of 115 confirmed cases. Four people are hospitalized, and two of them are in critical condition.
- Washington County reported seven more cases, for a total of 83 people testing positive for coronavirus. Two people are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported three more cases, for a total of 293 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Ten people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no change in its figures. It has 40 cases, 14 of which were diagnosed based on symptoms. The rest were confirmed with a test.
Saratoga Hospital reported that it has eight patients with coronavirus, and Glens Falls Hospital reported six coronavirus patients.
Statewide, 15,021 people are hospitalized, with 1,359 new patients in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday’s news conference.
He’s watching the daily new patients figure closely.
“That’s the best indicator of how containment is going,” he said. “It’s not great. We’d like to see them reducing more and reducing faster.”
On Wednesday, 438 people died, including 35 nursing home residents.
“It is still breathtakingly tragic,” Cuomo said.
He also said that nursing homes must be able to adequately isolate any residents who test positive.
“If they do not have the ability to provide the appropriate level of care, then they have to transfer that patient,” he said. “Or they call the Department of Health and the Department of Health will transfer that patient.”
He added that he doesn’t blame the nursing homes for coronavirus infecting patients.
“Nothing went wrong. Mother Nature brought a virus and it attacks old people,” he said.
But he suggested that some nursing homes that are too small to quarantine a large number of infected patients are not transferring patients because of the financial loss in not getting paid for those patients any more.
“If you have COVID people, they have to be quarantined, they have to have separate staff. That’s the rule,” Cuomo said. “If you can’t do it, we’ll put them in a facility that can.”
