Two additional deaths from COVID-19 announced by Warren County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Warren County residents have died of coronavirus, the Warren County Public Health office announced Thursday.

One was a nursing home resident who was hospitalized. He died Wednesday at Glens Falls Hospital. The other person died at home.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release, extended its condolences to the loved ones of the residents who died.

In total, eight Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, including four nursing home residents and one person at an assisted living facility.

The Landing, a nursing home in Queensbury, got the results Thursday from its widespread testing last Friday. The home tested every resident on one side of the building after its first six positive cases. The results have now come back and two more residents tested positive, for a total of seven residents in the building with coronavirus, and one who died at Glens Falls Hospital. All of the workers have also been tested, and the Landing has more tests to use if anyone shows any symptoms related to the virus.