Two additional COVID cases reported in Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported two additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with two additional recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 23 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 21 of them suffering from mild illness. One is hospitalized in serious condition, and one is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Several recent Warren County resident cases have involved people who went to work while ill, potentially exposing others, Health Services said in a news release Sunday.

If you are ill, do not go to work or elsewhere in public and seek a COVID test, even if you have been vaccinated, as soon as possible, officials advised. Health Services continues to operate a testing clinic. Call 518-761-6580 for information.

As of Sunday, the Capital Region has the highest COVID test positivity percentage in New York state, with Warren County second highest in Capital Region at 2.0%. Warren County Health Services has not been informed by the state Department of Health of any "delta" variant cases in this region, but it is widely believed this more contagious variant is present (as it has been heavily documented in New York City) and is responsible for a majority of cases there, county officials said.