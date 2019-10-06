FORT EDWARD -- Two Hudson Falls residents have been indicted on multiple felony charges for alleged sales of heroin and fentanyl in the Hudson Falls area over a months-long period in what police said was a large-scale drug sale operation.
Michael H. Stockwell, 40, and Jill M. Hurley, 39, were charged in a 14-count indictment that alleges they made multiple sales of a heroin/fentanyl mixture in Washington County earlier this year.
They also face felony charges that allege they possessed 450 bags of heroin when police pulled over a vehicle they were in in Hudson Falls on May 3. That stop came at the tail end of a months long investigation into the couple's alleged sales of drugs that authorities suspect led to at least one overdose death.
Hurley faces eight felony charges, three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband, while Stockwell was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
The latter charge was filed after Hurley tried to smuggle a heroin/fentanyl mixture into Washington County Jail when visiting him weeks after their initial arrest.
Fentanyl is a prescription painkiller that is significantly more potent than heroin, and has been blamed for numerous overdose deaths in the region in recent years.
Both pleaded not guilty during arraignments Friday in Washington County Court, and were sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
Washington County Assistant District Attorney Devin Anderson told county Judge Kelly McKeighan that the two were involved in "trafficking large amounts of heroin" in the region.
"The proof against this defendant is substantial," Anderson told McKeighan during Hurley's arraignment.
A woman who was with Hurley and Stockwell when they were arrested May 3, Barbara J. Englert, 44, of Kingsbury, was indicted on a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well. She also pleaded not guilty on Friday, and was released pending prosecution.
Stockwell has been on the radar of local police for years, particularly since he was the last person known to have been with Angela Dean, a 40-year-old Queensbury resident who died of a suspected heroin overdose in a motel in Moreau on Jan. 3, 2018.
Police have been investigating the circumstances of her death for more than a year, but no charges have been filed. Authorities have not commented on the status of the investigation since his arrest.
Dean’s family has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with her death.
Each of the criminal sale of a controlled substance charges is punishable by up to 12 years in state prison.
